Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo: The Real Reason Behind the Split (Report)

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Did Jelly Roll’s religion lead to his split from wife Bunnie Xo?

The country superstar has been very open about his faith journey, and now the DailyMail.com reports insiders are saying it could be one of the reasons he decided to part ways with Bunnie just weeks before their 10th wedding anniversary.

“Extra” spoke with Daily Mail’s Senior Correspondent Kayla Brantley, who said, "Jelly Roll won a Grammy. He went on stage holding up a Bible speaking a bit about Jesus and what this meant for him.”

She continued, "On the other hand, you have Bunnie who has a podcast titled 'Dumb Blonde' where she tends to discuss not-so-safe-for-work topics.”

Kayla said, "As you can imagine, this goes right against everything that Jelly Roll is now trying to be.”

She added that a source told DailyMail.com, "Their relationship has always been passionate but turbulent with frequent almost breakups followed by intense reconciliations. And it seems like this time they just weren't able to reconcile.”

There is more than $20 million at stake in the split, including a $6.2-million mansion in Franklin, Tennessee, and a $4.5-million 500-acre country farm estate in Burns, Tennessee.