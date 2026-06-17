Bryan Bedder/Bravo

“In the City” couple Andrea Denver and Lexi Sundin are growing their family.

The couple are expecting their first child together, a baby girl due in September.

Sundin told People magazine, “Last fall, we decided it was time to start trying for a family, something we had always hoped for. Over Christmas, while we were spending time with family, I realized my period was a few days late and had a feeling I might be pregnant.”

"I took a test on my own because I didn't want us both getting our hopes up too soon, and when it came back positive, I immediately went to find Andrea," she went on. "It was one of those moments you wish you could bottle up forever. We were completely stunned in the best way and filled with gratitude.”

The pair are only three months away from becoming parents.

Lexi noted, "It's exciting because every week makes it a little more real, and we're both counting down the days until we finally get to meet our little one.”

As for their families’ reaction to the baby news, the couple said, "We surprised [our parents] with a small bow containing baby booties and our first ultrasound photo, and watching each of them open it was unforgettable. There were lots of happy tears and more excitement than we could have imagined."

They added, "Telling our friends was just as special. It's honestly crazy that two of our closest friends and cast mates from In the City, Yvonne and Danielle, are also pregnant, and we're all due around the same time. There’s something really special about experiencing this season of life together."

Sundin opened up about her pregnancy so far.

Along with experiencing some nausea in the first trimester, Lexi said, "The biggest surprise has actually been how out of breath I get. I had no idea that was such a common pregnancy symptom. I also went through a phase where I was craving Arby's constantly, which is funny because it's not something I normally eat. Andrea probably deserves some sort of award for all the 40-minute drives he made to satisfy those cravings."

The couple has already decided on a name, saying, "Since our daughter will grow up between those two languages, that felt important to us. We found a name we've grown to love, but we're saving that reveal for the big day.”

“Extra” recently spoke with Lexi and Andrea about their plans to start a family in the near future.

Denver shared, “Children is definitely like a big topic, is something that we really want, but of course you got to be on the same page about timing and everything.”

Sundin added, “We always knew that we wanted to have children. It's just about when… where.”

Would they ever want to move to Italy, where Andrea is from, and raise children there?