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Tom Holland seemingly confirmed his marriage to Zendaya! 💞

In a new Esquire magazine cover story, he was asked about those AI-generated wedding photos and if he had to warn family members they weren't real. Holland responded, "No, because they were all there.”

He noted, "That's all you get on that."

Tom also gushed over his partnership with Zendaya, sharing, "Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time. We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.”

The pair met on the set of their 2017 film “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in which they played love interests.

He added, "So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

They were friends for a few years before things turned romantic around 2021.

At the time, the pair were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, Zendaya explained why she wasn’t planning to confirm that she married Tom.

In an interview with The New York Times, Zendaya explained, "I just feel like for me there is a level of a parasocial investment in my personal relationship, which I understand.”

She went on, “I’m aware that I'm a public person and so is he, and I’m also aware that we’ve grown up in front of people and we’ve done movies where we fall in love with each other, so I really do understand that, and I don’t want to dismiss that like, ‘Stay out of my business’ or whatever.”

In March, Zendaya sparked marriage rumors when she was spotted with a wedding band.

She emphasized, "In a lot of ways, I’m also a very private person and I try my best to be able to have things for myself and for him as well.”

Zendaya understands the interest in their romance, but she’s opted not to share everything.

“We do our best in general to not hide ourselves from the world, but just to, I think, preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family,” Zendaya continued.

She explained, "I hear it, but I also like my own little boundaries of what I like to bring up and talk about, but then also what I'm also willing to share, you know? I just try to find the balance in the middle there.”

"Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke to Zendaya at "The Drama" L.A. premiere, where she played coy about her real-life secrets.