Taylor Swift Commissions Massive Stage for Her Wedding to Travis Kelce (Report)

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Befitting the world’s biggest pop star, Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce will be a spectacle — complete with a massive stage!

TMZ reports that the stage for the rumored Madison Square Garden celebration is being secretly built at Pennsylvania production facility Rock Lititz , where stages for tours are often constructed. Per TMZ's sources, the build is happening in a warehouse "under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area."

The site also reported that the couple will have a band, but some of Taylor and Travis' famous guests will be invited to get onstage and take the mic as well!

According to TMZ, Madison Square Garden is where the wedding reception will take place, but not the actual nuptials.

It is rumored that Taylor and Travis will tie the knot July 3.

Amid all the wedding talk, Swift was just spotted hitting a recording studio in NYC.

On Monday, Swift hit up Electric Lady Studios for a late-night session, and didn’t leave until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

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It looks like her wedding may be inspiring some new music!

While Taylor is in the Big Apple, Travis was on hand for a live taping of “New Heights” in Los Angeles.

Taylor was not physically present, but she made a surprise cameo in the live taping.

In one of the clips from the taping, Travis was described as a picky eater. His brother Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce noted that Taylor is making the Kansas City Chiefs star more “adventurous” with cuisine.

Kelce introduced a clip of Swift feeding him while making “little airplane noises.”