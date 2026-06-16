The ImageDirect

Actor Joe Alwyn has officially moved on from Taylor Swift.

Over the weekend, Joe was photographed kissing “Love Story” star Sarah Pidgeon in New York City.

At one point, Sarah was seen wrapping her arm around Joe, who seemingly had his hand around her waist.

Joe and Sarah looked smitten while enjoying each other’s company.

Joe, 35, went casual for the night out, in jeans and a black T-shirt, while Sarah, 29, wore jeans and a white tank top.

Just days ago, Deuxmoi reported Alwyn and Pidgeon were spotted together Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Before his romance with Sarah, Joe dated Taylor from 2016-2023. After their split, he was linked to Emma Laird, his co-star in “The Brutalist.”

Taylor moved on with Travis Kelce, and they are reportedly getting married in a few weeks!