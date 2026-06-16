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Jennifer Lopez is opening up on a major “turning point” in her life.

Looking back at her divorce from Ben Affleck, Lopez shared with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes on their “SmartLess” podcast, “The past five years has been a tumult, and then the last two years has been kind of the healing process from that tumult where I really got to know myself.”

Jennifer and Ben called it quits in 2024 after over two years of marriage.

She acknowledged, "The person I am today is so different than the person I was even two years ago, it's crazy. And now I can really look at my life, appreciate it for what it is and what I've created for myself and be really happy.”

Amid their split, Lopez canceled her “This Is Me… Live” tour.

Along with saying, “My life blew up in my own face,” J.Lo elaborated, "It was because of the choices I made, but also because of the fact that I had things that needed to change about myself that I didn't understand or recognize that was attracting certain things and attracting a certain type of experience into my life. So, I want to give myself that credit too, but there comes a point where it's all so puzzling and wrong where you have to sit there.”

Lopez went on, "And after my last divorce, I just sat there and I was like, I canceled my tour and I sat there and I was just like, 'You need to f**king figure yourself out. What is going on with you? Forget about everybody else. There's nobody to blame here except yourself, in a certain way.’ "

Jennifer had a hard look at herself after the split with Affleck. She noted, "Not that people don't behave in a way that's not great, but [I asked myself], 'What are you doing? What do you have going on?' And that was that was a turning point for me. That was a couple of years ago now.”

Ben and Jenn originally met on the set of their movie “Gigli” and dated from 2002-2004. They even got engaged before calling it quits the first time.