How Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Hinted at Their Split Before His Divorce Filing

Getty Images

Just a week before news broke of Jelly Roll's divorce, there were signs of trouble in his marriage to Bunnie Xo.

Earlier this month, Jelly hinted at the demise of their romance when he was photographed without his wedding ring during CMA Fest in Nashville.

Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jelly flashed his ringless wedding finger while performing his hit “Need a Favor” at SiriusXM’s special "Music Row Happy Hour: CMA Fest Edition."

During his surprise appearance, Jelly dished on his new music, saying, ‘I’ve got an album I’ve been working on hard for two years. It’s somewhere between being the messed up sinner I am and the man of God I’m becoming.”

Amid his divorce, moving trucks were spotted at Jelly and Bunnie’s home in Nashville on Monday, in photos obtained by TMZ.

TMZ

Workers were spotted moving things out of their home.

Just before the split news hit, Bunnie posted a pic of herself in sexy lingerie on her Instagram Stories.

Bunnie captioned the pic, “She’s getting her sparkle back."

Court records obtained by "Extra" reveal Jelly Roll filed the papers on May 18 in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. He listed the date of separation as May 9.

According to their sources, the split — first reported by TMZ — was a mutual decision. They called it a private family matter.

Two days after his filing, Bunnie posted a cryptic TikTok video that she captioned, "Women’s intuition when that s–t don’t add up."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 and wed in August 2016.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Bunnie in February, when she opened up about the beginning of their relationship.

Terri asked, “Even when you met Jelly, you were an escort?”

Bunnie said, “Yes,” adding of how their relationship worked, “A lot of people do not understand our relationship, and my husband saved me because he let me be myself. He never tried to save me. He never tried to come in and be like, ‘You can't do this. You need to change who you are.' He always just loved me where I was at and the way that he loved me made me want to change for him.”

The star went on, “It was wild in the beginning. You know, he would be on tour and I would book dates while he was on the road and he just always respected what I did as a hustler and I always respected what he did, and we both have never tried to change each other. So, for that, I'm thankful, but sometimes I look back on that and I'm like, ‘Nobody is gonna understand this. It's crazy.’”

She also explained how their marriage was “free, but not open."

“It's completely closed now, in case anybody wants to know,” Bunnie said. “When we first got together, coming from the background that I came from of watching preachers cheat on their wives, watching politicians cheat on their wives, I mean, watching my own father not be able to have a solid relationship. My husband was raised in a home where... we were not taught how to love properly.”

She elaborated, "We didn't know, so when we first came into the relationship, I think a way for us trying not to get hurt if the other one did something, because we were two wild hyenas. We just said, ‘Hey, look, if you're out on the road and you meet somebody, just tell me about it. I don't want to find out about it later.' It wasn't like we were swingers… putting pineapples out on your doors. It was just more fluid, like… 'We don't believe in monogamy right now so, you know, if there's something that you want, just be honest about it.’"