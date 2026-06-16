Movies June 16, 2026
First Look at ’Shrek 5’ — Watch the Teaser Trailer!
A new teaser trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated “Shrek 5.”
Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz and Mike Myers are returning to their iconic roles as Donkey, Fiona and Shrek for the film, which is directed by Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn.
In the clip, Donkey, Fiona and Shrek embark on an adventure to a new city. At one point, the three end up in jail, where Donkey tries to keep everyone in good spirits by belting out the Police’s song “Roxanne."
Zendaya is joining the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, but the character isn’t seen in the trailer.
Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo are also part of the cast, voicing Felicia’s brothers Fergus and Farkle.
“Shrek 5” hits theaters June 30, 2027.