Splash News

“Stand by Me” star Corey Feldman, 54, was taken to a hospital after suffering an in-flight medical emergency.

TMZ reports Feldman was transported immediately to a hospital after he landed at LAX from Chicago on Monday. There were paramedics at the gate awaiting his arrival.

Feldman reportedly felt unwell during the flight, and was checked out by a doctor, who was also on board.

According to the outlet, Corey is still undergoing tests to determine what happened.

Corey was in Chicago and Indiana to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Stand by Me.”

Before the hospitalization, Corey posted pics on Instagram.

Along with a series of photos, he wrote, "STAND BY ME LIVE IN CHICAGO @ THE WORLD FAMOUS @chicagotheatre & THE ROAD 2 GETTING 2 R FINAL STOP (4 now?) ON THE #STANDBYMELIVE TOUR! ”

Tagging his co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Will Wheaton, Feldman added, "SO HERES SOM COOL PICS N VIDS ON THE WAY 2 CHI TOWN, VIEWS OF THE CITY INCLUDING THE TALLEST BUILDING IN THE US (OR USED 2 B?) & PLENTY OF SHOTS OF & INSIDE THE BEAUTIFUL OLD THEATER, INCLUDING SOME #LIVE STAGE SHOTS OF @mrjerryoc @itswilwheaton & HOST @danpasternack.”