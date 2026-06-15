Zendaya & Tom Holland Make First Red-Carpet Appearance Together in Years

Backgrid

Zendaya, 29, and Tom Holland, 30, hit the red carpet together to celebrate their new movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

The loved-up appearance took place at a photo-call on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

The actress stunned in a black strapless Christian Cowan dress featuring a side slit and fringe while Tom looked handsome in a black suit with a red shirt.

This marked the couple’s first red carpet in years, and possibly their first as a married couple!

Zendaya sparked marriage rumors when she was spotted wearing a gold band earlier this year, and her stylist Law Roach went on to claim the couple got married.

In April, the actress explained to The New York Times why she didn’t want to confirm the marriage rumors, saying they want to "preserve things for ourselves so that we can maintain that joy just within ourselves and our loved ones and our family."

Zendaya and Tom met on the set of the 2017 movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” in which they played love interests Peter Parker and MJ.

“Brand New Day,” in theaters July 31, marks the couple’s third film in the franchise.

In the movie, Peter is living a solitary life after erasing himself from the memories of his loved ones… including MJ.

Peter is still web-slinging and fighting crime but finds his body going through a physical transformation he can’t explain. He seeks out Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) for help!