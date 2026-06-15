West Wilson Exits 'Summer House' Amid Amanda Batula Relationship (Report)

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Amid his romance with Amanda Batula, West Wilson is reportedly leaving “Summer House.”

A source close to the reality show confirmed Wilson’s exit to Deadline.

TMZ reported that Wilson’s contract for next season was not picked up, so he won’t be part of the show, which starts shooting during Fourth of July weekend.

Wilson could still make a cameo on the next season, though!

West joined the show in the eighth season. Before he made headlines for his romance with Amanda, West’s relationship with her friend Ciara Wilson was a major storyline.

Wilson was recently bashed during the “Summer House” Season 10 reunion episode!

At one point, Jesse Solomon broke down in tears, telling West, “I feel like I’m losing a brother. I mean, I hope you can improve and prove us wrong, but it doesn’t look good.”

Amanda’s ex Kyle Cooke added, telling West, “I thought I knew you, man. I’ve been going back and forth between feeling concerned and betrayed.”

During the reunion, Andy Cohen asked Amanda and West if they were in love. He responded, “This isn’t, like, a sex scandal. It is, like, hanging out.”

Amid all the tension, Amanda said while holding back tears, “I think I need to take a break for a second.”

Ciara told West, “You should go after your girl.”

Lindsay Hubbard yelled at West, saying, “Get up and go after her, West! Be a f**king man!”