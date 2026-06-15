’Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Singer Bonnie Tyler Wakes Up from Coma

Splash News

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” singer Bonnie Tyler, 75, has regained consciousness after being placed in a medically induced coma last month.

On Monday, Tyler’s manger Matt Davis revealed that she is still “seriously ill,” telling Entertainment Weekly, "Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal. Although her condition is improving, it is a slow process. Her Doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time."

Bonnie is currently hospitalized in an ICU in Faro, Portugal.

Though Bonnie was scheduled to perform concerts in late August, they have been canceled.

Davis explained, "As such we are sorry to tell everyone that we will be cancelling, or postponing until next year where possible, all of our remaining shows this summer. This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead."

In May, Davis broke the news of Bonnie’s induced coma.

He said, "Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery. We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please.”

It was reported that Bonnie underwent emergency intestinal surgery before her induced coma.