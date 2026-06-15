Celebrity News June 15, 2026
Joe Alwyn Spotted Kissing ‘Love Story’ Star Sarah Pidgeon
Joe Alwyn, who famously dated Taylor Swift, has a new love interest!
The actor was photographed kissing “Love Story” star Sarah Pidgeon in NYC.
Page Six has the photos of the celebs, who look smitten as they smooch, stroll, and enjoy beverages together.
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Joe, 35, went casual for the night out, in jeans and a black T-shirt, while Sarah, 29, wore jeans and a white tank top.
Just days ago, Deuxmoi reported Alwyn and Pidgeon were spotted together Wednesday night in Brooklyn.
Before his romance with Sarah, Joe dated Taylor from 2016-2023. After their split, he was linked to Emma Laird, his co-star in “The Brutalist.”
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Taylor moved on with Travis Kelce, and they are reportedly getting married this summer.
Sarah has kept her love life out of the spotlight but there were rumors she was dating Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper in 2022 after she starred in the band’s music video for “It’s Been a Long Day."