Jelly Roll Files for Divorce from Bunnie Xo (Report)

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are headed for divorce, reports TMZ.

Court records obtained by the site, reveal Jelly Roll filed the papers in May in Tennessee.

According to TMZ sources it was a mutual decision and called it a private family matter.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo met in 2015 and wed in August 2016. During the first few years of their marriage, Bunnie continued her profession as a sex worker.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Bunnie in February, and she opened up about the beginning of their relationship.

Terri asked, “Even when you met Jelly, you were an escort?”

Bunnie said, “Yes,” adding of how their relationship worked, “A lot of people do not understand our relationship, and my husband saved me because he let me be myself. He never tried to save me. He never tried to come in and be like, ‘You can't do this. You need to change who you are.' He always just loved me where I was at and the way that he loved me made me want to change for him.”

The star went on, “It was wild in the beginning. You know, he would be on tour and I would book dates while he was on the road and he just always respected what I did as a hustler and I always respected what he did, and we both have never tried to change each other. So, for that, I'm thankful, but sometimes I look back on that and I'm like, ‘Nobody is gonna understand this. It's crazy.'”

She also explained how their marriage is “free, but not open."

“It's completely closed now, in case anybody wants to know,” Bunnie said. “When we first got together, coming from the background that I came from of watching preachers cheat on their wives, watching politicians cheat on their wives, I mean, watching my own father not be able to have a solid relationship. My husband was raised in a home where... we were not taught how to love properly.”

She went on, "We didn't know, so when we first came into the relationship, I think a way for us trying not to get hurt if the other one did something, because we were two wild hyenas. We just said, ‘Hey, look, if you're out on the road and you meet somebody, just tell me about it. I don't want to find out about it later.' It wasn't like we were swingers… putting pineapples out on your doors. It was just more fluid, like… 'We don't believe in monogamy right now so, you know, if there's something that you want, just be honest about it.’"

At the time of the interview, they were hoping for a baby and had started IVF.