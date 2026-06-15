Exes Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan Reunite at Son Jack’s Graduation

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Tom Brady and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan were beaming as they celebrated their son Jack’s high school graduation over the weekend.

The NFL legend shared a photo of the proud parents and 18-year-old among a carousel of Instagram photos from Jack’s special day.

Jack wore a maroon cap and gown for his milestone moment, while Tom wore a dark blue suit and aviators. Bridget wore a white-striped sundress with sunglasses.

Tom’s children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen were also there. Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, posed for a family pic with Tom and Jack.

“One of the proudest days of my life,” Tom wrote. “Watching Jack walk across the stage, and graduate into the next chapter of what’s already an impressive life. You are an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend amongst many other things.”

Brady went on, "What makes me happiest is knowing who you are when no one is watching. The way you show up for your friends. The way you check on people having a hard day. The love you give our family, and the fact that you still let me win in 1v1 every once in a while."

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The star dad insisted, "This isn’t an ending. It’s a starting line. Whatever you chase next we know you’ll find success in. Take the risks. Be kind. Be yourself. And know your family and friends are always right behind you cheering the loudest because you do the same for everybody else! We love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Moynihan shared her own carousel of photos from Jack’s milestone moment, including the pic of her and Tom with Jack and one of her husband Andrew Frankel posing with the teen.

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She wrote, "So proud of our boy Jack. We are all excited to see what you do next!”

Bridget tagged Tom and Andrew, adding the hashtags #proudparents and #wedidit.