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Sean “Diddy” Combs is shaving off more time from his sentence at Fort Dix.

Combs’ release date is now February 23, 2028, based on Federal Bureau of Prisons records obtained by Us Weekly.

Two months ago, Diddy’s date was moved up to April 15, 2028, from April 25, 2028.

Combs was originally set to finish his sentence on May 8, 2028. In November, “Extra” learned his release date had been pushed back to June 4, 2028, before moving to April 25, 2028.

As for a possible reason why his date moved to April 25, Page Six pointed out that the rap mogul entered a drug rehabilitation program in November, which could have influenced the decision.

A rep for Diddy previously told Page Six, “Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

In October, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.