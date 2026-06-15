Country Singer Brett Eldredge Reveals He Secretly Got Married

MEGA

Brett Eldredge is a married man!

The country singer revealed on Instagram that he tied the knot with an “amazing woman."

Alongside a wedding photo and a pic of the couple kissing, he wrote, "Over the last several years, life and my perception of it have changed dramatically. I met an amazing woman who truly loves me for me, way beyond the fella with a microphone."

The 40-year-old went on, "Someone who’s just as goofy as I am. Someone who loves weird barefoot dance-offs in the living room, looking up at the night sky and wondering what lies beyond what we cannot see. Someone I can have rolling belly laughs with, cry with, and go through life’s tilt-a-whirl of emotions with. Someone who inspires me with her big, beautiful heart."

Brett revealed, "Along the way, we got married."

The musician continued, "To me, some of the best things in life are the ones you plant and grow quietly in your sacred space, away from the noise. We value that deeply, and honestly, it soothes my soul."

He closed by saying, "There are so many amazing things ahead, And after all this time, I’m so grateful I have such a beautiful soul to share it all with. :)”

Back in December, Brett revealed he was in a relationship.

He told People magazine at the time, "I have an amazing person in my life and I'm very happy about it. These moments are really sacred to me and her. I'm very happy, and things are going great."