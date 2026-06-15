Celebrities React to the Knicks’ NBA Title Win

NBAE

Over the weekend, the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs to become the NBA champions!

It’s the first time in 53 years that the team has won the title.

The team has many diehard celebrity fans, including Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller and Spike Lee, all of whom were on hand to witness the memorable night.

After the final buzzer, Chalamet said from his courtside seat, “Way rather this than the Oscars!”

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Chalamet and Teyana Taylor were also seen celebrating together after the team’s win.

In the Knicks' locker room, Chalamet celebrated with NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, saying, “You did that, bro.”

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Stiller was seen near the locker room, leaving with Knicks coach Mike Brown’s whiteboard as a souvenir from the game.

There are rumors that Ben has been filming the Knicks’ play-off run with his iPhone for a documentary.

Spike, who has been a season ticket holder since 1985, was seen hugging everyone, including John Turturro.

Jordyn Woods was seen embracing her fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns, a Knicks star player, on the court.

Jennifer Lopez was very animated watching the Knicks win from the comforts of her own home.

Along with a video, Lopez wrote on X, "I remember the last time the Knicks were making a run for the championship and rushing home every game day from the set to watch Ewing, Starks and Oakley make a hell of a run. We have all been waiting patiently for this day for years. Thank you for uniting our city again…for uniting the world. You restored faith, hope and belief in that there’s nothing we can’t do!! Hard work, goodness and teamwork pays off! You set the city on fire!! 🔥🔥”

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"Proud to be from the block!!” J.Lo added. "Knicks forever. CONGRATULATIONS!! 💙🧡"

Cardi B watched the game from her iPhone in her basement.

After some free throws were hit, giving the Knicks a 94-90 lead, she screamed and ran around the house, saying on Instagram, “We won!”

She added, "We outside right now… The streets are calling me."

“Law & Order” star Christopher Meloni was also with a group of fans. In an Instagram video, he said, "Congratulations. Go Knicks!” He showed love for Jalen, saying, "Jalen Brunson, it's 'cause of you.”

Christopher’s friend and co-star Mariska Hargitay also celebrated Jalen, writing on Instagram, "Thank you @jalenbrunson1 for taking us there.”