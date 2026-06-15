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The feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous parents David and Victoria Beckham is still raging!

In a DoorDash ad, Brooklyn seemingly referenced his “complicated” dynamic with his family.

In the ad, Brooklyn said while sitting on the couch, "You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”

Tossing some World Cup tickets on the table in front of him, Brooklyn quipped while a smile on his face, "It’s a long story."

As he got up and exited the room, the words "It’s complicated. More soon” popped across the screen.

In case you didn’t know, David is a soccer legend, who has played in three World Cups during his decorated career.

Just days ago, Brooklyn skipped David’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which was attended by the rest of his siblings.

Despite Brooklyn’s absence, David said during his acceptance speech, "Kids — I'm going to get emotional now — I hope you bring my grandchildren here one day and tell them about a boy who dreamed big. To make you all proud is my greatest achievement. I'm so grateful for you all, thank you, and thank you so much for this honor, L.A., it means so much."

At the ceremony, David evaded a question about the family drama with Brooklyn. He told Variety, "To be honest, I’m sorry to stop you there, but that’s a private matter. That’s the one thing that I don’t want to talk about.”

In April, Victoria was asked about the family rift in a profile piece for The Wall Street Journal.

Victoria did not use Brooklyn’s name, but did say, “I think that we’ve always — we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.”

The Spice Girls singer continued, “And, you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And, you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

She insisted they are “trying to do the best we can,” while reflecting on having adult children.

“Being a parent of young adult children and adult children, gosh, I mean, it’s very different from having little children,” Beckham said.