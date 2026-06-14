Oliver Tree, 'Life Goes On' Musician, Dies in Fiery Helicopter Crash at 32

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Irreverent musician Oliver Tree, who achieved worldwide success with his songs "Life Goes On" and "Miss You," died in a horrific two-helicopter crash in Brazil Sunday. He was just 32.

According to local reports, two helicopters collided at Recreio dos Bandeirantes in Rio, killing six people. Among the other fatalities were YouTuber Gaspar Prim aka Gaspi, 23, and Argentine writer-director Lucas A. Vignale, 28, whose coming-of-age drama "The River Train" had recently premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Tree was born June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California.

After studying business, he began singing as simply Tree in 2010 and self-released the album "Splitting Branches" three years later.

Honing his craft at festivals and in production while developing an offbeat persona that grabbed attention, he was signed at 20 to R&S, which released his debut EP "Demons" in 2013.

Following a return to college and breaking out as a star on Vine, he released the "Radical Dude!" EP in 2016. The song "When I'm Down" made him a hot commodity, and he relaunched as Oliver Tree with 2017's "Welcome to L.A."

His debut EP as an Atlantic Records artist was "Alien Boy" (2018), followed by the full-length album "Ugly Is Beautiful" (2020).

In 2021, his infectious tune "Life Goes On" became a Billboard Hot 100 hit, eventually going platinum. His 2022 track "Miss You," with Robin Schulz, was another hit, this one going platinum two times over.

The music videos for "Life Goes On" and "Miss You" have a combined total of about 3/4 of a billion views on YouTube alone.

Tree released four studio albums in the past six years, including "Love You Madly Hate You Badly" less than two months ago, the work he was promoting on tour in Brazil.