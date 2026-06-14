Anne Schedeen, 'ALF's' Mom, Dies at 77

NBC

Anne Schedeen, the actress known for playing Kate Tanner on the sitcom "ALF," has died at 77.

Her family posted a notice on her Facebook page, telling fans, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share Annie has passed peacefully. She leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of creative energy, whip smart humor, delight in her family, adoration for little dogs, burning hatred for Trump, passion for second-hand thrifting, and love for a good story. We are bereft without her. We loved her so so much, as did all who met her."

The statement goes on, "She was a force. And it is unimaginable to think about life without her in it. But as she said, “I’m always with you.” And she’s right. The memories, artwork, belly laughter, handmade jewelry, oil paintings, sculptures, costumes, and all around joie de vivre live on. Raise a margarita in her honor."

Schedeen was born January 8, 1949, in Portland, Oregon.

She made her acting debut in 1974 on an episode of "Get Christie Love!," and in 1976 appeared in the well-loved horror flick "Embryo" (1976).

Though she appeared in some feature films, she was much more active on TV, including on "Emergency!" (1974-1976), "Marcus Welby, M.D." (1974-1976), "Family" (1977), and "Three's Company" (1978-1982).

She was part of the main cast of the short-lived nighttime drama "Paper Dolls" (1984) before being cast on "ALF." The comedy, which focused on an alien in the form of a puppet, ran from 1986-1990.

In 2001, she recurred on "Judging Amy," making just one other acting appearance after it ended, in 2014.

Schedeen is survived by her husband of 55 years, talent agent Christopher Barrett; her daughter Taylor and her partner Hilary; a brother and sister-in-law; a sister; and her niece.