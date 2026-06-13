Rosie O'Donnell Visits Daughter Chelsea in Prison: 'Been Thru So Much'

Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell is opening up after visiting her daughter Chelsea in prison.

Chelsea was sentenced in October after three arrests led to her probation being revoked. Her charges were multiple felonies, including possession of meth and child neglect.

Rosie, 64, posted a photo to Instagram following a recent visit showing the two in a warm embrace, writing a long remembrance in poem form.

Her words describe all the rules involved in the visit, brightening as she reveals what it was like seeing her daughter: "Chelsea is first thru the door / My heart skips a beat / She looks good / Healthy calm / Rested blue eyes / Clear skin / In her green uniform."

Describing staring into Chelsea's eyes, she goes on, "Chelsea has 4 children / 3 girls and a boy / They have not visited / Which pains her I know."

Though the visit was cut short by a tornado warning, O'Donnell writes of her 28-year-old daughter, "Unconditional love / Simply the only way / Thru motherhood Love and forgiveness a must."

When Chelsea was sentenced, O'Donnell said in a statement, "I have compassion for those struggling with addiction — Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."