Tropical Smoothie Cafe Is Bringing Moana’s Island Adventure to the Menu

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving Disney fans a new way to taste summer before “Moana” reaches theaters.

The smoothie chain has launched the How Far You’ll Mango Smoothie, a limited-time offering inspired by Disney’s live-action “Moana,” which sails into theaters on July 10. Available now at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide, the new smoothie blends mango, pineapple, and guava into a bright, tropical creation designed to channel the adventurous spirit of the film.

The release marks the brand’s second collaboration with Disney, following last year’s “Lilo & Stitch”-inspired Ohana Breeze Smoothie. That 2025 promotion was Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s first partnership with a Disney feature film and leaned into the family-centered spirit of “Lilo & Stitch” with a blue smoothie made from pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, and blue spirulina.

This time, the inspiration is Moana’s journey beyond the reef. The How Far You’ll Mango Smoothie is being offered in two sizes: a 24-ounce regular and a 12-ounce kids’ size. Each purchase also comes with one of three collectible sticker packs inspired by Moana’s journey, while supplies last. Each pack includes five special-edition stickers, turning the smoothie run into a small take-home movie tie-in for kids and fans.

“Moana celebrates adventures and discovery, and we want guests to experience that same feeling when they step into our cafes,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, chief marketing officer, Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. “Blending sunny tropical flavors like mango and guava, the How Far You’ll Mango Smoothie is a delicious way to bring a little movie magic to summer.”

The How Far You’ll Mango Smoothie will be available through Tuesday, July 28.

With “Moana” headed back to the big screen in live-action form, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is betting families will want a little island adventure before the opening credits roll.