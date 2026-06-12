‘Supergirl’s’ Jason Momoa on Childhood Dream to Play Lobo: ‘My Guy’ (Exclusive)

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Jason Momoa sat down with “Extra” to talk “Supergirl” and his role as interstellar bounty hunter Lobo.

He shared that playing Lobo was a “childhood dream,” so he was surprised when he landed the role of Aquaman instead.

Jason said, “He’s my guy. You know what I mean? Aquaman wasn’t my guy growing up. I love Lobo.”

Describing the character, Momoa said, “He’s an antihero 100 percent… He has a code and it’s a pretty slippery code in some sections, but it’s got clauses within that code… He knows his wrong and his right, but he’s a bounty hunter. He’s going to punch you in the face. He’s going to fight you. But that’s why I love him.”

Warner Bros.

He also raved over his co-star Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, saying, “I think she killed this role. It’s a very challenging role. I think there’s a lot of heart and soul and there’s a lot of emotion in it.”

Jason said of the action scenes, “It’s challenging and doing these superhero movies are tough. I’ve done quite a few… They’re sink or swim. I think she’s swim. She did a great job.”

As for whether we will see more of Lobo in the future, Momoa said, “I think much like Aquaman, we got a glimpse of him. We got a bigger taste of him and then we get the full package. So, I feel like it’s all up to the audience. If they love it, people want to see more, we’ll do more.”