Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She’s Partially Deaf

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Olivia Rodrigo is hard of hearing.

The singer opened up KISS FM UK’s radio show about the health issue, revealing she’s known about it since kindergarten.

While chatting about her new song “What’s Wrong With Me?,” she joked, “There’s quite a lot that’s wrong with me.”

The 23-year-old went on, “I’m actually like, 60 percent deaf in my left ear. So, if you were to sit on this side of me [gesturing to her left] and try to tell me a secret, I couldn’t make out what you were saying. So if you need to tell me a secret go right ear.”

What else is wrong with her? Olivia confessed during the convo, “Lying is fun.”

She explained, "My friends love to lie to strangers at parties, or like, lie to the Uber driver and be like, ‘Yeah, you know, I, like, go to college across the street and I’m like, blah, blah, blah.’”

Rodrigo previously spoke with the Hollywood Reporter about her hearing issues in 2023.

At the time, she said she discovered she was “a little hard of hearing” after a hearing test in kinder.

Referring to her friend Petra Collins vision problems, she told THR, “We always joke that I make music because I have bad hearing and she takes photos because she has bad vision.”