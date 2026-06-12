Nick Reiner Claims His Siblings ‘Reversed’ Decision to Fund Legal Defense

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Nick Reiner and his former lawyer Alan Jackson are shedding light on why Jackson had to drop the case.

In December, Nick was arrested after his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

In February, Nick entered a not guilty plea.

Alan was initially hired to represent Nick but left the case in January. Reiner is now represented by L.A. County public defender Kimberly Greene.

Nick filed a petition earlier this week, posted by Deadline, asking for funds from his trust.

The trust is said to be worth more than $1.5 million, and the docs state that Nick was to receive half the trust when he turned 30. He’s now 32.

According to the papers, Rob and Michele set up trusts for Nick and his siblings Jake and Romy. The petition explains, "These smaller children’s trusts were created and funded independently of the far larger family trusts that hold the assets of the Reiner estate (the 'Reiner Family Trusts'); those trusts, and Nick’s interest in them, are not at issue here."

In an email, submitted with the docs, Nick’s lawyer Anita P. Wu, touches on Nick’s siblings initially being involved with conversations about his defense, adding that Reiner still owes Jackson money for his previous services.

She states, "The fees owed to Mr. Jackson’s firm are reasonable — they were negotiated and agreed to by Nick’s siblings on his behalf before they reversed that commitment."

Jackson supported Reiner’s petition with a declaration stating, "Mr. Reiner’s siblings participated in communications concerning the representation and agreed verbally to act as third-party payors for Mr. Reiner’s defense. The family representative and family members assured me that the retainer agreement would be promptly returned and that the agreed-upon funds would be promptly paid.”

He later added, "In late December 2025, the family representative informed me that none of the anticipated third-party funding would be provided. That position was inconsistent with the prior assurances on which my firm had relied… Without an available source of funding, continued private representation by my firm was no longer feasible.”

Jackson said if the funds become available "my firm stands ready, willing, and able to resume representation of Mr. Reiner in the criminal matter.”