Margaret Kerry, Who Inspired Tinker Bell, Dies at 97

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Margaret Kerry, whose claim to fame was as the model for Tinker Bell in the Disney animated classic "Peter Pan," died June 11 after battling lung cancer. She was 97.

The death of the "irreplaceable friend, talented entertainer and loving mother" was announced on her Facebook page in a statement that read, "It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Margaret Kerry (Boeke), our beloved Tinker Bell. Margaret passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on June 11, 2026, in Wilmington, North Carolina."

Kerry's third husband, Robert Boeke, preceded her in death just last month after six years of wedded bliss.



"Their love story was truly remarkable, having begun as sweethearts some seventy years ago — but separated by careers. Yet in 2019, the two reconnected to rekindle their love and enjoyed six wonderful years of marriage. It is like a fairy-tale to know that they passed so very close in time to one another — perhaps a testament to the love they shared."



The touching statement concluded, "And remember, on any given night, look up into the night sky and search for that 'Second Star to the Right'. Upon closer look, you might just notice that star shining a little brighter in Margaret’s honor."

Kerry's career was filled with interesting bullet points, including appearing more than 80 years ago in 1935's "A Midsummer Night's Dream," in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer" (1938), in "If You Knew Susie" (1948), and as Elizabeth Taylor's stand-in on "National Velvet" (1944).

She worked (from 1949-1952) on "The Ruggles," an early TV series that was shot in Hollywood at a time when most were filmed in NYC.

Also on TV, she was a part of 1959's "Clutch Cargo," "Space Angel" (1962-1964), "Captain Fathom" (1965), "The New Three Stooges" (1965).

But it was "Peter Pan" (1953) that was her calling card. She landed the job by dancing freely, choreographing her own routines, all of which were used in blocking the movements of the iconic Tinker Bell.

Though Tinker Bell was beguilingly mute, she did voice a mermaid in the movie classic.

She published her memoir "Tinker Bell Talks: Tales of a Pixie Dusted Life" in 2016.