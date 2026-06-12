Justin Baldoni Must Pay Blake Lively’s Legal Fees After Settlement

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Last month, Blake Lively was seeking punitive damages from Justin Baldoni after their settlement.

In court docs obtained by People magazine, a judge has ruled that Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios will not have to pay any punitive damages.

However, Baldoni and Wayfarer have been ordered to pay Lively’s legal fees. The amount has not been determined.

The judge wrote, "The Court concludes that, on this record, the Wayfarer Parties have failed to carry their burden of demonstrating that the Section 47.1 privilege does not apply, and Lively is therefore entitled to fees and costs."

The judge noted, however, "Lively's request for damages must be denied."

After the ruling, Lively’s lawyers Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb, said in a statement to People magazine, "Blake Lively won her motion under Civil Code Section 47.1. Today's ruling makes it clear that Ms. Lively brought her claims in good faith, that there was no evidence she acted with malice, and that she is the prevailing defendant under Section 47.1.”

"The Court is awarding Ms. Lively attorneys' fees and costs and has explained that a prevailing defendant under Section 47.1 may seek damages using different procedural mechanisms," they went on. "The parties' settlement agreement expressly preserves Ms. Lively's rights to obtain those damages.”

Baldoni’s team has not publicly commented on the judge’s decision.

As part of the settlement, both parties have agreed not to appeal the judge’s ruling.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024, when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni denied all of Lively’s allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that was officially dismissed.