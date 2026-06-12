Celebrity News June 12, 2026
Jane Seymour & John Zambetti Are Engaged
Jane Seymour and John Zambetti are leveling up in their relationship!
At the Songwriter Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Seymour confirmed their engagement.
While showing off her new engagement ring, she told Us Weekly, "Someone decided they wanted to be with me for the rest of their lives. My singer-songwriter."
Seymour was “very excited” about possibly blending their families.
She noted, "We’ve been together three years now. And there’s nothing but music in my house. He’s a singer-songwriter. His son [Johnny Zambetti] is a singer-songwriter. My son [Johnny Keach] is a singer-songwriter.”
Jane and John made it Instagram official in 2023.
Jane Seymour Finds Love Again at 72, Goes Instagram Official with Guitarist John ZambettiView Story
At the time, Jane gushed, “I’ve never been happier.”
In the cozy photo, taken in front of sweeping views, John wears a black jacket and pants with a white shirt, while Jane stuns in a gold knee-length gown.