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It looks like Elizabeth Olsen, 37, is pregnant!

Olsen is seemingly expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett.

In photos obtained by People magazine, Elizabeth was spotted with a visible baby bump while stepping out for a bite to eat at All Time Restaurant earlier this week.

The pregnancy comes years after Elizabeth and Robbie tied the knot.

In 2022, Elizabeth revealed that they eloped before the COVID pandemic.

In an interview for SiriusXM’s “The Jesse Cagle Show," she dished, "It was before COVID. I just never talked about it.”

“I had to work in England and there are visa issues with that,” she went on. “He wouldn’t have been able to come at all, actually. And also everything was so backed up. You couldn’t even, like, try to get married then. But it ended up working out.”

They first sparked romance rumors in early 2017 after they were seen together in NYC. At the time, a source told E! News, “They are in an exclusive relationship and Lizzie is excited about him. She deserves it. It's very new though, but they seem to like each other a lot already.”

Olsen already had kids on the brain when they first started dating. She told Modern Luxury about her home, “I was also thinking, 'There's this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.”