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There are new details surrounding the death of James Handy.

Handy, who starred in “Top Gun: Maverick” among many other projects, died on June 3.

Now, TMZ has obtained a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirming his cause of death.

The report states that Handy died from a stab wound to the torso and suffered from “neck compressions.”

Previously, the Los Angeles Police Department released a press release stating that Handy was stabbed to death in the front yard of his Tarzana, California, home.

Police identified his girlfriend Wendy Gledhill’s son Michael Gledhill, 44, as the suspect.

The police stated that the suspect called 911and made a chilling confession: "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.”

The press release went on, "Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.

"The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend.”

Gledhill was arrested and booked on one count of murder at the Van Nuys Jail. His bail was set at $2 million.

According to his inmate record, his next court date is June 22.

Wendy spoke with DailyMail.com this week, and shared that her son Michael was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and she said he had stopped taking his meds the week before.

“So I don’t think he was taking it at the time [of the alleged attack], but I don’t know for sure,” she said.

Wendy said she doesn’t know what caused the confrontation.

Now, she is “beyond devastated.”

“I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” she said. “This is so difficult.”