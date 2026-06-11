Splash News

“Vanderpump Rules” alum James Kennedy is going to be a dad!

Amid all the rumors, Kennedy, 34, confirmed that he is expecting his first child with new girlfriend Jordan Meyers, 23.

In a statement to People magazine, James said, “We are thrilled to share that Jordan and I are expecting our first child together. We have previously kept our relationship out of the public eye, and this is the first time we’re sharing it publicly. We wanted to keep things personal while we were building our relationship together, and we’ve shared this news privately with close friends and family for some time now.”

Jordan is four months along in the pregnancy.

Of their relationship, Jordan revealed, “We initially connected on Instagram and then met in person at one of his shows. I’m from North Carolina, so I went to visit James for what was supposed to be ‘three days,’ which has now turned into eight months together.”

According to Jordan, they had a “strong spark” immediately.

She went on, “Watching our love grow and preparing to become parents together has been the most incredible experience.”

They didn’t go public with their relationship until now.

She explained, “As we prepare for this next chapter, it felt like the right moment to share it more widely. This is an incredibly special and meaningful time for us, and we feel deeply grateful to be stepping into this new chapter surrounded by love and support from our family and friends.”

James added, “It’s been a grounding and exciting part of our lives, and we’re looking forward to everything ahead. As we get ready to welcome our baby, we’re focused on embracing all of the joy, growth, and change that comes with becoming parents.”

Meyers is Kennedy’s first relationship since calling it quits with Ally Lewber last year.

In January 2025, Ally wrote on Instagram, “We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding.”