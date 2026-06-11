Celebrity News June 11, 2026
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Milania Arrested for Assault
Teresa and Joe Giudice’s daughter Milania is in trouble with the law.
The U.S. Sun reports Milania, 20, was arrested for assault last month in New Jersey.
The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident on May 14 at 6:12 p.m. in Montville Township.
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She is now facing charges of simple assault and purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury.
The paper has reached out to Milania for comment.
Us Weekly adds that a hearing was held May 19, but Milania did not enter a plea.
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Milania is currently a student at the University of Tampa.
Her mom Teresa is set to return to “RHONJ” for Season 15 following the show’s two-year hiatus. A premiere date has not been set.