Taylor Swift Makes History with Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

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On Thursday, Taylor Swift made history by becoming the youngest woman to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

For the history-making moment, Swift opted for a floral Givenchy dress with a thigh-high slit.

Taylor completed her look with a low bun and Mindi Mond earrings.

Swift is reportedly performing at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction ceremony, which is held at Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Swift is the world’s biggest pop star and has written or co-written more than 250 songs, including hits like “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “Bad Blood.”

Her songs have spanned two decades and have reportedly netted her at least $2 billion.

“Extra” recently spoke to Variety’s senior writer and chief music critic, Chris Willman, about her induction.

He said, “A lot of the greats have it happen for them in their early 40s, like Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, so she’s beaten them by about seven or eight years.”

To be considered for this year’s induction, Swift submitted her songs “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” “Blank Space,” “Anti-Hero,” “Love Story,” and “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

“Extra” was first with a 16-year-old Taylor in 2006 as she signed off autographs and we’ve been on her songwriting journey since then!