Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun Narrowly Avoid Awkward Run-In at Knicks Game

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On Wednesday, Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun were only rows away from each other at the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden!

While Swift sat front row with the HAIM sisters and Mariska Hargitay, Scooter was a few rows behind with his girlfriend Sydney Sweeney.

TMZ reports that Taylor and Scooter did not come face-to-face.

Aside from Taylor, other stars who were seated in “Celebrity Row” included Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, and Ben Stiller.

Scooter explained why he and Sydney weren’t sitting front-row on New York Post’s Instagram.

He commented, "[Sydney Sweeney] surprised me with tickets in the same section with my pops and my brother so I could share it with them.”

In his own Instagram post, Scooter reiterated, "I don’t want to hear any negativity. To be able to share it with my dad and my brother is something I’ll never forget.”

Showing love for Sydney, Scooter gushed, “Thank you to Syd for surprising us all with tickets in the same section so I could share it with them."

"Still buzzing and haven’t slept all night as that was one of the greatest nights of my life. That is what sports and basketball are all about. It brings people together,” Scooter emphasized.

Taylor and Scooter were both rooting for the Knicks, who beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4, leading the series, 3-1.

Years ago, there was bad blood after Braun acquired Swift’s music catalogue for a reported $300 million. Swift disapproved of the acquisition.

Braun eventually sold the catalogue to Shamrock Capital, who then sold it to Taylor last year.

A few weeks ago, Braun opened up on the drama on Suzy Weiss’ Second Thought” podcast, saying, "[I] went from being like, loved and appreciated for over a decade to literally a villain the next night.”