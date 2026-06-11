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Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner were in NYC on Wednesday to cheer on the New York Knicks!

Despite Swift’s longtime feud with Kim Kardashian, she doesn’t appear to have any bad blood with her sister Kylie.

After the Knicks made a massive comeback and won the game against the San Antonio Spurs… Taylor and Kylie were caught on camera sharing a hug!

In a TikTok video posted by Sports(ish), the women make eye contact and Swift waves before going in for a hug. Kylie mentions how exciting the game was before the two women return to reveling with their friends.

Swift sat courtside and twinning at the game with Alana and Este Haim, as well as Mariska Hargitay. Each of the women had on blue T-shirts with a pun across the chest in orange. Taylor and Mariska wore “Stevie Knicks” shirts, while Alana wore “Knickelback” and Este wore “Knickole Kidman."

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After the win, Taylor and the Haim sisters started jumping up and down on the court.

Another video shows the women celebrating with fans after the game. Taylor swings a white towel in the air as everyone jumps up and down yelling, “Hey, hey, hey.”

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Meanwhile, Kylie attended the game with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couple twinned in denim adorned with the Knicks logo. See their looks here.