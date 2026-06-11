Colin Farrell Teases Romance & More Context to Alien Twist in 'Sugar' Season 2 (Exclusive)

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Colin Farrell is dishing on Season 2 of his genre-bending mystery drama and sci-fi series “Sugar.”

Farrell spoke to "Extra" and teased what's in store for John Sugar, sharing, “He’s definitely contending with more human experiences in the second season than he hand to contend with in the first one. I think that’s by virtue of just being alone and being bored and being vulnerable, so he’s a little shaken at the start of the season. And he’s open to romance, he's compelled toward violence, and he's questioning both."

He added, "But fundamentally, at his core, he's a really decent character who has an unshakable belief in the goodness of human beings, which as we all know is, I think, a pretty hard belief to inhabit fully all the time when we look around us and we see what takes place on this planet."

This season, Colin had the chance to work with Laura Donnelly, who he called “amazing.”

He added, “She was just brilliant, just every single take, the depth of what she did, the fun, the sensuality, the breeziness of it all. It wasn’t hard to imagine John Sugar just being gravitationally pulled into her web, so to speak.”

According to Farrell, he was “spoiled” to get to work with Laura, Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, and Sasha Calle.

He explained, “Each character brought something very distinctly different, some aspect of John Sugar out."

Colin also said we’ll find out more after that extraterrestrial twist in Season 1.

He dished, "There's certainly some context given to John's journey up until this point that we were without in the first season, and there’s a little bit more exploring of the mythology of why they came here.”

Farrell is hoping that the show has a third and fourth season, saying, “There’s some really fun things, really cool things I think we could do with that mythology, like really have fun exploring. And what would the end look like? I don't even know. We don't have an arc. We just don't know. Where would it end? Would Sugar get to go home? Would he fall afoul of some nefarious forces here and be extinguished on this planet?"

John Sugar is such a unique and deeply polite guy — is he a hard character for Colin to shake off?

He answered, “He's not loud, do you know what I mean? He doesn't have any tics. He's not so burdened by any emotional or psychological injury... [He's] not hard to shake off because he’s just a lovely [guy]. There’s a simplicity to him that I grew to really appreciate."