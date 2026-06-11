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“Revenge of the Nerds” star Robert Carradine tragically died in February at 71.

Now, a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's report obtained by TMZ is revealing new information about his death.

According to the report, Carradine’s daughter shared that Robert had struggled with mental illness for 20 years. She added that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also battled depression and anxiety.

The report goes on to state that Robert checked himself into a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital, where he had previously received treatment for suicidal ideation.

The day after check in, an employee went to Carradine's room to tell him he had a call from his daughter. That is when the employee found him hanging and unresponsive.

The report states that no suicide note was found at the scene.

Carradine was reportedly in cardiac arrest and medics tried to resuscitate him. He was transferred to an intensive care unit and died weeks later.

The M.E.’s office had previously ruled his death a suicide.

In docs obtained by Us Weekly in February, Carradine’s cause of death was listed as sequelae of anoxic brain injury from hanging.

An anoxic brain injury a result of the brain not receiving enough oxygen.

Following his passing, the Carradine family confirmed his death in a statement.

They said, "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away. In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder. We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Carradine was a member of a Hollywood dynasty of actors who distinguished himself in projects from "Revenge of the Nerds" to "Lizzie McGuire."