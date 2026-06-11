Getty Images

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mom Nancy Guthrie has been ongoing, but it looks like it’s ramping up.

It has been reported that Buscando Corazones Nogales, a Mexican volunteer group that looks for missing people, received an anonymous tip about an unmarked grave in Mexico that might belong to Nancy.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the head of Buscando Corazones Nogale, told El Imparcial that volunteers have been searching remote areas near the U.S.-Mexico border in the hope of finding Nancy, who was abducted from her Arizona home in early February.

The volunteers have reportedly come across 25 unmarked graves, but none were connected to Nancy’s disappearance.

In response to the report, Chris Nanos of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said, “We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”

Nanos added, “This investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.”

Earlier this month, Savannah posted a heartbreaking message about her missing 84-year-old mom.

Posting a religious work of art, she captioned it, "Oh my, my soul / it cries out, soul, it cries out."