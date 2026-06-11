Milly Alcock Says Fear Made Her Take On ‘Supergirl’ Role: ‘I Get One Life’ (Exclusive)

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“Supergirl” star Milly Alcock and screenwriter Ana Nogueira sat down with “Extra” to dish on the epic new movie.

Milly explained she pushed herself to take the role of Supergirl, saying, “I think that I just kind of looked at myself in the mirror and I was like, 'Who am I to say no to this big incredible opportunity?' I was daunted by the undertaking of the role and the world and everything, but ultimately the fear is what made me know that I really needed to do this… I get one life. So why not just go for it? Like, what am I trying to not do?"

Alcock also loved the source material, adding, “Tom King’s book ‘Woman of Tomorrow’ was just so beautiful and surprising and nuanced and I was like, ‘Oh, if I’m gonna do a film of this scale, I want it to be this.’”

She described her character in the film, saying, “Kara is someone who is neglecting any form of self-care, responsibility. She’s basically escaping from herself because she’s dealt with some pretty horrific things. She’s feeling incredibly isolated and she doesn’t want the responsibility that she has. I think she has survivor’s guilt. So, there’s an element of, like, let me self-destruct and self-detonate because I don’t deserve to be here, let alone deserve to be here and be an important person. Like, that is such a terrifying thought for her.”

Alcock also praised her co-star Jason Momoa, who plays Lobo, gushing, “The thing with Jason Momoa is that he was so excited to play this part. Like, he was born to, I think, exist in these specific worlds. There is just a charisma on-screen that is actually very hard to do and Jason can just carry that really effortlessly. So him as Lobo, I think he’s perfect in the film, honestly.”

Warner Bros.

Ana talked casting Milly in the role, sharing, “It was honestly everything about Milly because it was what she authentically brings to it. It doesn't feel like an actor trying to put on grit. It just kind of felt lik she was bringing herself into it and it didn’t feel overly polished or false.”

She revealed, “We did all actually cry at Milly’s audition… We were trying to keep it to pretty crying just to not make it too obvious how much we loved her performance.”

Nogueira also spoke about adapting the “Woman of Tomorrow” comic into a movie, saying, “It’s really challenging because there is so much in there that’s so great that you can’t put in… for various reasons.”

She said making an adaptation is about capturing the spirit of the source material.

She explained, “I felt this way when I read ‘Woman of Tomorrow’ and I want a movie to feel that way as well. And as many of the elements as I can bring along with me, I will.”