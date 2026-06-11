“Dancing with the Stars” alum Lindsay Arnold, 32, is a mom again!

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Arnold gave birth to her third child with husband Sam Cusick.

On Thursday, Lindsay announced their son’s birth, writing on Instagram, “Baby boy is here and we are so grateful and so in love.”

Arnold revealed that their son was born via C-section.

She also included photos of her and Sam with their newborn.

The day before, Lindsay was more than ready to meet her baby boy.

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She posted pics of herself in her hospital bed, writing, “Here we go baby boy💙🥹.”

Lindsay broke the news of her pregnancy in November.

Along with some family photos, which included their two daughters Sage, 5, and June, 2, she wrote on Instagram, “BABY CUSICK #3 IS ON THE WAY✨✨. We could not feel more blessed, grateful, and excited.”

Lindsay added, “We love you so much already baby and we can’t wait to meet you!!”

The photos showed the family taking turns with the sonogram.

In 2023, Lindsay took a step back from “Dancing with the Stars.”

At the time, she explained on TikTok, “I’ve been thinking very heavily about it. And ultimately, this season is not going to work out for me and my family.”

She noted, “I know that’s not the answer that probably some of you want to hear, but at the end of the day, it’s what’s best for me and my family.”