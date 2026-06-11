Celebrity News June 11, 2026
Dwayne Johnson Opens Up About Testicular Cancer Scare
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened up to Esquire about a recent testicular cancer scare after finding a painful lump on his testicle.
The star recalled discovering the lump while in the shower on a Friday, and then stressing while waiting to find out what was going on.
“I didn’t even tell Lauren,” Johnson said of his wife. “I didn’t want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about.”
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He called the doctor that Sunday, and had an exam the next day. The doctor told Dwayne it was likely epididymitis, but could also be cancer.
According to the Mayo Clinic, epididymitis "is an inflammation of the coiled tube, called the epididymis, at the back of the testicle. The epididymis stores and carries sperm.” It is typically treated with antibiotics.
The doctor wanted him to go in for an ultrasound, but Dwayne had an all-day “Jumanji” event to attend.
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“By the way: I’m fine,” he said, adding, “But I didn’t know that then, and the thing was really painful.”
The Rock went on, “So I had to live with that for those 24 hours, not knowing—and I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches.”
“But! I’m okay,” he said, and the story confirmed that Johnson was diagnosed with epididymitis.