‘X-Men’ Star Tyler Mane Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

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Tyler Mane, the retired World Championship Wrestling star known for playing Sabretooth in “X-Men,” is battling cancer.

Mane announced the news on Facebook, telling fans in a video, “I have some bad news. I start chemo today. One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I’m one of them."

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“Because it’s rarely talked about, it’s usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that.”

He added, “Come along for my journey to kick this thing in the ass. Send this to 10 of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this."

The video then cuts to Mane in a hospital chair and hooked up to an IV. He then flips off the camera, saying, “F**k cancer.”

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In the caption, he confessed, "I’ll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it’s kind of embarrassing. But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it’s not talked about and not looked for.”

The 59-year-old revealed his doctors initially dismissed his symptoms, but his wife Renae Geerlings “pushed me to get the lump removed.”

Tyler added, "So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call! Like, Save, Share, Comment let’s spread the word!”