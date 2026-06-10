'Toy Story 5': Tim Allen Jokes About Moment He 'Began to Like' Tom Hanks (Exclusive)

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“Extra” caught up with the stars of “Toy Story 5” at the L.A. premiere.

Tim Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, admitted it's "overwhelming" seeing all the generations of "Toy Story” fans.

He shared, “We did a premiere in London where I saw four generations of a family right in front of me… It was so wonderful to hear, humbling... and the gratitude.”

Tim added, "It never started this way. You know, Tom [Hanks] and I did this because it was a real fun script."

He also humorously recalled the moment he first "began to like” Tom.

Recalling his favorite moment working on the films, he said, “The favorite moment is when I began to like Hanks. The first one we did a press interview kind of like this press line and during the lunch he took a French fry off my plate. I come from a big family, seven boys. You do not take food off another boy's [plate].”

Allen continued, "He thought that was funny. I was mad that he thought that was funny. He doesn't get it. He didn't come from a family like that. And because we're so different, I told him, 'Take the whole plate. I don't want anymore to do with this.' And he started laughing at me and I realized I don't like this guy, but I think I love him… He's such a smart-ass… but eventually we became very good friends.”

“Extra” also chatted with Hanks, the voice of Woody, who talked about the responsibility of making the “Toy Story” franchise.

Tom said, "Big responsibility. Don't take our responsibilities lightly. And we don't go into the studio unless we have an understanding of the challenges before us."

He said the team was sold on doing a fifth movie once they heard it was about Bonnie and her screen time.

Tom said, "We felt like, ‘Okay, let us shoulder our responsibilities and get there.’”

We also caught up with Joan Cusack, who plays Jessie, and she told us what’s in store for Jessie the fifth film.

Cusack said, "It is so deep. It's really cool and it's a girl's story and it's really kind of profound in a lot of ways, which I think they did a great job finding the right balance… It's definitely a girl's story. It's time we had more of those."