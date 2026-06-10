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Taylor Swift surprised the audience at the “Toy Story 5” premiere in L.A. when she hit the stage to perform her new song “I Knew It, I Knew You” from the soundtrack.

Wearing a glamorous yellow Oscar de le Renta gown, Taylor told the crowd, “It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films,” gushing, “‘Toy Story 5’ is my favorite of all the ‘Toy Stories.’ I’m so lucky I get to be a part of this.”

“It means the world to me to be a small part of the universe of these films…” Taylor Swift gives a speech at the #ToyStory5 premiere after performing her original song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” ☁️🎶 pic.twitter.com/53fw38RCJC @extratv

Swift described the movie as "insanely beautiful,” calling it a “masterpiece.”

But seeing you tonight… 🎶💛☁️ Taylor Swift performs “I Knew It, I Knew You” for the first time at the #ToyStory5 premiere. pic.twitter.com/qUNHnaD92R @extratv

Taylor also treated the moviegoers to a second song as she joined Randy Newman for the classic “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

Taylor Swift performs “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” with Randy Newman at the #ToyStory5 premiere in L.A. 💛 pic.twitter.com/LJkc4e0IOH @extratv

Variety reports Swift did not initially walk the red carpet, but instead joined the cast for a photo op. For the pics, Taylor wore a white, Bo Peep-inspired, off-the-shoulder minidress with a floral print that was ripped from the Erdem fall 2026 runway.

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Swift released “I Knew It, I Knew You” on June 4.

The song was inspired by “Toy Story’s” cowgirl Jessie, and marks a return to Taylor’s country roots.

She released the new track with a throwback video of herself as a little girl stomping around in head-to-toe western gear.

Swift explained in the Instagram caption, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

She continued, "Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.”

The song marks her reunion with Jack Antonoff. She went on, "By we, I mean myself and my pal @jackantonoff. We wrote this with so much adoration for these characters that made us laugh and helped us learn lessons and think outside the backyard all throughout our childhoods. 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from Toy Story 5 is out everywhere now. 🤠🐴”