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Rapper Latto, 27, is a mom!

Latto confirmed that she gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend 21 Savage.

In an interview with Apple Music, Latto said, "There were tears and anxiety was through the roof. It's what I wanted but I was just like, 'Wait, this real life, like am I really ready?' But ultimately, obviously had her and I'm glad I made the decision to do it.”

In March, Latto revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new song “Business & Personal (Intro).”

In the video, Latto is seen making a scrapbook of baby pics of herself and 21 Savage. There is a page that includes a positive pregnancy test that reads, "I only took one test because I already knew what it was.”

The song also features the rap lyrics, "Car seat, got a kid on the way.”

Throughout the video, Latto bares her baby bump while getting a white nursery ready.

In a recent video posted on Instagram, Latto revealed that she found out about her pregnancy at 5 weeks in Tokyo.

According to the video, Latto recorded her latest album “Big Mama” while pregnant and the album is dedicated to her little one.