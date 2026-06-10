Instagram

Kaley Cuoco, 40, and Tom Pelphrey, 43, are going to be parents again!

The star couple just announced Kaley’s pregnancy on Instagram.

Instagram

The photo carousel kicks off with Kaley and Tom on either side of daughter Matilda, 3. In front of them is a cake that says, "It's a…”

A small piece is missing, revealing pink inside!

Cuoco also shared a series of photos of her growing baby bump to go with the announcement.

Kaley wrote in the caption, "💖 completing our little family , what a dream come true ! 💖 This second time around journey has been a little windier in many ways , but wow we are so grateful for this moment!! Little sissy on the way!!! @tommypelphrey girl dad for life 🎀”

Instagram

Referring to a sonogram of their baby, she added, "and yes, the last pic is our dainty princess giving us the middle finger!🤦🏼‍♀️😆”