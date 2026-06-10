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Celebrity News June 10, 2026

Harry Styles & Zoë Kravitz Got Matching Tattoos

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Lovebirds Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are rocking matching tattoos!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Kravitz’s new ink in a teaser for her British Vogue shoot.

In the photo, posted on Instagram, Zoë’s back is on display… along with a small tat that reads “LET IT RIP” in all caps.

Harry recently debuted the same message on his right arm, just above a palm tree tattoo.

The new ink comes after Harry and Zoë sparked engagement rumors in April.

At the time, Zoë was spotted multiple times wearing what appeared to be a giant engagement ring.

Styles and Kravitz were first linked in August 2025 after they were seen arm in arm in Rome.

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