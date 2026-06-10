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Gisele Bündchen is gracing the cover of W magazine’s Summer issue.

In the issue, Gisele is looking back on her life with ex-husband Tom Brady, who played for the New England Patriots for much of his NFL career.

She shared, “I had moved to Boston and was living a much quieter life. Earlier in my career, everything was about achievement and saying yes to every opportunity.

“Over time, I began to understand the importance of finding balance. My spiritual practice helped me become more present and more connected to myself. Instead of focusing on external expectations, I started paying attention to how I felt internally,” Bündchen continued. “That changed everything — not only my work, but also the way I experienced life.”

In 2009, Gisele and Tom got hitched after three years of dating. They then welcomed two kids — Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13 — before calling it quits in 2022.

Two years before they split, Gisele and Tom relocated to Florida when he signed on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At the time, Gisele showed some love for Boston. She wrote on Instagram, “What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there, and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime.”

She added, “I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you.”

Nowadays, Bündchen resides in Miami with her husband Joaquim Valente. The couple welcomed a baby boy last year.

Gisele’s issue is on newsstands June 23.