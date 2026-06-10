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James Handy’s longtime partner Wendy Gledhill has broken her silence on his tragic death last week.

The actor, who appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick” and many other projects, was stabbed to death in the front yard of his Tarzana, California, home, according to police.

Police identified Wendy’s son Michael Gledhill as the suspect.

Wendy opened up to DailyMail.com about the morning James died.

She said, “James had gotten up to get the newspaper at about 9 o’clock, but he didn’t make the coffee like he usually does… I just heard the door open because he was getting the paper.”

Wendy said she was still in bed when Handy stepped outside.

She said, “I can only assume my son was already out there and they started to argue, from my understanding, on the front yard.”

Gledhill said a half hour later the police were there.

“The first time I heard something was happening was when the police showed up,” she said. “They said someone had called 911 and they told me someone was wrapped in a blanket outside the house.”

At that point, she didn’t know what was going on.

They advised her to stay away from the door because "someone dangerous” might still be outside.

Wendy explained to DailyMail.com that her son Michael was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia and she said he had stopped taking his meds the week before.

“So I don’t think he was taking it at the time [of the alleged attack], but I don’t know for sure,” she said.

Wendy said she doesn’t know what caused the confrontation.

Now, she is “beyond devastated.”

“I was with James for 31 years and of course I loved him dearly,” she said. “This is so difficult.”

After the attack, the Los Angeles Police Department identified Michael as his alleged killer.

The police stated in a press release that the suspect called 911and made a chilling confession: "I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.”

The press release went on, "Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased.

"The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend.”

Gledhill was arrested and booked on one count of murder at the Van Nuys Jail. His bail was set at $2 million.

According to his inmate record, his next court date is June 22.